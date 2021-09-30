Skip to Content
Creighton University baseball administrator fatally shot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a Creighton University baseball administrator was found dead Thursday in the yard of an Omaha home that he had just sold to a realty company. The Omaha World-Herald reports that 37-year-old Christopher Gradoville died from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say they have arrested a tenant in the home, 43-year-old Ladell Thornton, on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Gradoville was the director of baseball operations at Creighton University. He joined Creighton’s baseball staff as its director of operations in the fall of 2020. 

The Associated Press

