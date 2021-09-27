Court says it will wait to rule on Georgia abortion law

AP National

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal appeals court says it will wait until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on a separate Mississippi abortion case before weighing in on a restrictive Georgia abortion law that a lower court blocked. A federal judge ruled last year that the law cannot take effect because it’s unconstitutional. The state appealed that ruling to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. A three-judge panel of the appeals court heard arguments on that appeal Friday and on Monday issued an order staying the appeal. The law sought to ban abortions once a detectable human heartbeat is present, with some limited exceptions.