39 workers trapped in Canadian mine but evacuation underway

AP National

SUDBURY, Ontario (AP) — An operation is underway to evacuate 39 miners trapped underground for more than 24 hours after a mechanical problem blocked the entrance shaft to a mine in northern Ontario. Mining company Vale said Monday that a rescue team had reached the workers, who were in several different “refuges″ between 900 and 1,200 meters underground at the Totten Mine west of Sudbury, Ontario. It says no one was injured. Vale says the incident happened when a scoop bucket being sent underground Sunday afternoon detached, blocking the mine shaft. Vale says the employees will exit via a secondary egress ladder system with support of Vale’s mine rescue team.