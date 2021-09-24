GLIMPSES: Phone in hand, Barbados PM dials into issues at UN

AP National

By The Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley didn’t phone in her speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Friday. But she did have what appeared to be an iPhone in hand while delivering impassioned remarks to fellow world leaders. Mottley, who became prime minister of the Caribbean country in 2018, spoke energetically and seemingly off the cuff, delivering vivid lines not replicated in her prepared text. She appeared to refer to her phone throughout. The General Assembly hall is equipped with a teleprompter, but few leaders use it, with most opting for paper speeches. While phones have become more common for speechmakers in general, they remain rare at the General Assembly.