Dua Lipa walks the Versace runway, Prada resists normality

AP National

By COLLEEN BARRY

AP Fashion Writer

MILAN (AP) — Donatella Versace pumped energy into Milan Fashion week with a star-filled runway and front row, and collection strong on the fashion house’s codes: bright colors, safety pins and especially silky foulards. British singer Dua Lipa opened the runway show in a skin-baring black suit held together with colored safety pins as her song “Physical” blasted through the venue and closed it in a liquidy fuchsia skirt and corset. Prada returned to the live runway for the first time since February 2020. The collection was the third in the creative partnership between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons. The designers said in show notes that they were trying to deconstruct traditional evening wear as a study in sensuality and in revealing the female form.