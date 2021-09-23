Mexico fines soccer teams for capping female players’ wages

AP National

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s anti-monopoly commission has fined 17 soccer teams for conspiring to impose a cap on the salaries of female soccer players. The commission announced Thursday the teams will be fined about $9 million for illegal practices, which include limits on players’ ability to switch teams. The clubs acted somewhat openly through the Mexican Soccer Federation, and the commission said the effect was “to deepen even further the salary gap between male and female soccer players.” Those named by the commission included Mexico’s top soccer teams. The salary cap appears to have been in place since Mexico’s women’s soccer league was formed in 2016.