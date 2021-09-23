Bradley’s disciples helping mentor young Raiders defenders

AP National

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders defense has shown dramatic improvement from last season, much in part because of defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s newly installed system. Even further are the additions of his pupils from other teams, now with the Raiders, and being able to help with their younger teammates. Through two games, Las Vegas’ defense is tied for 10th in allowing 22.0 points per game and ranks seventh in third-down efficiency.