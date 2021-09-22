Indonesia leader lays out priorities for G-20 presidency

AP National

By MALLIKA SEN and NINIEK KARMINI

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The leader of Indonesia laid out the priorities as the world’s fourth-largest country prepares to assume the presidency of the G-20 next year. In a pre-recorded statement at the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said inclusiveness and a sustainable, green economy top the list. The 2022 presidency will carry the theme “Recover Together, Recover Stronger.” While climate change and the economy made up a substantial portion of the president’s speech, he also highlighted issues of terrorism, conflict and war and reiterated calls for Myanmar’s military to assent to an ASEAN consensus.