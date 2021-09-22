6 bodies thought to be those of Mexican Indigenous men found

AP National

By MARK STEVENSON

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Investigators in northern Mexico found six sets of skeletal remains and are performing tests to see if they are some of the 10 men from Mexico’s most persecuted Indigenous group abducted in mid-July. The killings in the desert of the northern state of Sonora would be a major embarrassment for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who planned a Sept. 28 ceremony to ask forgiveness of the Yaquis for a government campaign to exterminate them around 1900. Sonora state prosecutor Claudia Contreras said Wednesday that relatives had already identified some of the belongings found with the skeletons as those of the missing Yaqui men.