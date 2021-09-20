Taliban name deputy ministers, double down on all-male team

AP National

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban have expanded their interim Cabinet by naming more ministers and deputies, but failed to appoint any women. They doubled down on a hard-line course despite the international outcry that followed their presentation of an all-male government earlier this month. A spokesman told reporters in Kabul on Tuesday that the Taliban are trying to devise rules for allowing girls and women back to schools and jobs in line with Islamic law, but didn’t say when that might happen. Currently only elementary schools girls are allowed to go to school. The world has said that recognition of a Taliban-led government would be linked to the treatment of women and minorities.