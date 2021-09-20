Liz Weston: Don’t let Social Security steer you wrong

AP National

By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet

Deciding when to take Social Security benefits can make a huge difference in the amount of money you’ll have in retirement. But depending on the information you get from Social Security employees can be a costly mistake. Decisions are complex because there are several different types of benefits, including ones based on your work record and the work record of a current or former spouse, and several kinds of disability benefits. Your marital status, longevity, tax situation and many other factors go into the best claiming strategy for you. You can find some free help and calculators, or you might choose to pay for expert guidance.