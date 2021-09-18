Dueling Tunisian protests erupt over president’s power grab

AP National

By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA

Associated Press

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Protesters angry at the Tunisian president’s seizure of broad powers have faced off against his supporters in competing demonstrations in the North African nation’s capital of Tunis. It was the first time that President Kais Saied’s critics demonstrated against his actions since he suspended parliament, fired the prime minister and assumed executive powers on July 25. Saied said the measures were necessary to save the country amid tensions over Tunisia’s economic woes and coronavirus crisis and would only last a month. But he then extended them “until further notice.” His critics at Saturday’s protest demanded that he reverse the measures.