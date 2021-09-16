Organizer of Saturday rally looks to rewrite Jan. 6 history

AP National

By BRIAN SLODYSKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The architect of an upcoming Washington protest that aims to rewrite history about the violent January assault on the U.S. Capitol is hardly a household name. Matt Braynard toiled in obscurity in Republican politics for decades. But his fortunes changed with Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat. He joined a group of Trump allies trying to stop Joe Biden from becoming president, reaping recognition, lucrative fees and a fundraising windfall. Now Braynard wants to expand his influence. He’s holding a rally on Saturday aimed at recasting those charged with the Jan. 6 attack as “political prisoners.” It’s put law enforcement on edge and prompted stepped-up security measures at the Capitol.