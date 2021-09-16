Another Texas execution delayed on religious freedom claims

AP National

By JUAN A. LOZANO

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Another Texas inmate has had his execution delayed over claims the state is violating his religious freedom by not letting his spiritual adviser lay hands on him at the time of his lethal injection. Ruben Gutierrez had been set to be executed on Oct. 27 for fatally stabbing an 85-year-old Brownsville woman in 1998. But a judge on Wednesday granted a request by the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office to vacate the execution date. Prosecutors say the U.S. Supreme Court’s upcoming review of similar religious freedom issues made by inmate John Henry Ramirez will impact Gutierrez’s case. The high court last week delayed Ramirez’s execution. The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments on Nov. 1.