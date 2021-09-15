DoorDash sues New York City over rights to customer data

AP National

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

DoorDash is suing New York City over a new law that requires delivery companies to share customer data with restaurants. The San Francisco company says the law __ which passed the New York City Council in late July __ is unconstitutional and violates customer privacy. The law requires delivery companies to share data on customers __ including names, addresses and phone numbers __ with any restaurant that requests that information. Customers can opt out of allowing delivery companies to keep such data, but only on an order-by-order basis. The NYC Hospitality Alliance supported the measure, saying it gives restaurants more leverage and the ability to market directly to customers.