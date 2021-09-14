Putin to self-isolate due to COVID cases among inner circle

AP National

By DARIA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases among his inner circle. The announcement came Tuesday in the Kremlin’s readout of Putin’s phone call with Tajikistan’s president. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V. He received his second shot in April. The Russian president attended several public events. An official said he has tested negative for coronavirus.