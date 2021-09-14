Boys Scouts settlement reached with primary insurer

AP National

By RANDALL CHASE

Associated Press

DOVER, Del. (AP) — One of the primary insurers of the Boy Scouts of America has reached a tentative settlement agreement with the Boy Scouts and attorneys representing tens of thousands of men who say they were molested as youngsters decades ago by scoutmasters and others. The Hartford announced Tuesday that it has agreed to pay $787 million into a fund to be established for the sexual abuse victims. The proposed settlement is part of an ongoing effort by the Boy Scouts and other parties in the bankruptcy to forge a reorganization plan that must win approval by a majority of abuse victims and by the court.