Blinken to defend Afghan policy before skeptical Congress

AP National

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to defend the Biden administration’s much-criticized handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan before Congress in what are expected to be contentious hearings. In separate House and Senate testimony starting Monday, Blinken will face lawmakers angry about the administration’s response to the quick collapse of the Afghan government and, more specifically, the State Department’s response. The department has come under heavy criticism from both Republicans and Democrats for not doing enough and not acting quickly enough to get American citizens, legal residents and at-risk Afghans out of the country after the Taliban took control of Kabul on Aug. 15.