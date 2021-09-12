Police: 5 in Italy slashed with knife; suspect arrested

AP National

ROME (AP) — Italian police are investigating a Somali man for attempted murder after he allegedly slashed two bus ticket controllers in the beach resort town of Rimini, then wounded three pedestrians as he fled. State radio said investigators have ruled out terrorism and think the 26-year-old asylum-seeker was under the influence of drugs during the knife attack Saturday night. After attacking the two women who had asked to see his ticket, the man fled when the bus driver opened the door. As police gave chase, the man allegedly slashed three other people, including a six-year-old boy. Italian news reports said several countries had already denied him asylum.