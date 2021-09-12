Justin Bieber to make triumphant return to MTV VMAs

AP National

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will get a dose of “Bieber fever” for the first time in six years. Justin Bieber is set to return to the VMAs stage for an all-star caliber event that will air Sunday night at 8 p.m. EDT. The awards show will be held in-person at the Barclays Center in New York after holding a mostly virtual show last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Bieber leads the show with seven nominations, while Megan Thee Stallion has six nods. Performances will include Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Chloe, Kacey Musgraves, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo and Doja Cat – who will also serve as the show’s host.