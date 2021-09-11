Pope heads to Orban’s Hungary at start of 4-day Europe trip

AP National

By NICOLE WINFIELD and JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Pope Francis is making a quick trip to Hungary in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July. He’ll be celebrating a Mass and meeting with Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The Hungarian leader’s right-wing and anti-immigrant policies clash with Francis’ call for countries to welcome refugees. Francis is in Budapest for just seven hours before going to Slovakia for the bulk of the four-day trip. The Vatican and trip organizers have stressed that Francis was only invited to Hungary to celebrate the Mass at a religious conference _ not make a proper state and pastoral visit, as he is doing in Slovakia. Francis and Orban disagree on a host of issues, top among them migration.