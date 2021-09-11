Navy hosts Air Force as sports world remembers 9/11

AP National

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Navy’s football game against Air Force took center stage to some degree as the American sports world observed the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Players from both teams carried flags onto the field before kickoff. There was a moment of silence before the national anthem, and then a flyover featuring two Lockheed Martin F-35B Lightnings and two Boeing F/A-18 Hornets. Elsewhere, Army’s players also carried flags onto the field for their home game against Western Kentucky. Later Saturday, the Mets are hosting the Yankees. It’s the first time the Subway Series has overlapped with Sept. 11.