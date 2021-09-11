Japan passes 50% vaccination rate, may ease limits in Nov.

AP National

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government says more than 50% of the population has been fully vaccinated. Its campaign before later than many other wealthy countries due to a lengthy process of required clinical testing and approval. But it picked up pace and has since achieved 1 million doses per day. Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told NHK public television that about 60% of the population is expected to be fully vaccinated by the end of September, on par with current levels in Europe. The government is studying a roadmap for easing restrictions around November. That would allow fully vaccinated people and those who test negative to travel, gather for parties or attend mass events.