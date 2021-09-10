AP National

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s economic growth slowed more than expected in July as concern about the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 overshadowed the government’s decision to end most social distancing rules. The economy expanded 0.1% in the month, down from 1% in June. Economists had expected gross domestic product to increase by 0.5%, according to a survey conducted by Pantheon Macroeconomics. Widespread staff shortages were reported in July as thousands of workers were forced to self-isolate after the government’s COVID-19 app notified them they had come in contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus. The “pingdemic” hit Britain after the government eased restrictions on July 19 and the delta variant fueled rising infection rates.