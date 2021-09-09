Hurricane Olaf scrapes across Mexico’s Los Cabos resorts

AP National

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Olaf has scraped across the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula and spun back into the Pacific bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the twin resorts of Los Cabos. Authorities worked to move residents from low-lying areas to shelters while tourists hunkered down in their hotels. The ports of Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo closed Thursday to vessel traffic as tourism operators moved boats at Cabo San Lucas to safer moorings. Businesses boarded up windows and people lined up for last-minute purchases in supermarkets.