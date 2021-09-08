Groups sue Mexico seeking to stop mass removal of migrants

AP National

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Four migrant defense groups in Mexico say they have sought court injunctions to block what they call “massive” deportations by the government. They contend Mexico’s actions violate due process and Mexican and international law governing asylum. The groups said Wednesday that one legal action was filed Sept. 3 in the southeastern state of Tabasco and another in Mexico City. The groups contend the government is acting illegally by expelling migrants “before dawn and at unestablished (border) points” and also by participating in chain expulsions of migrants first flown from the U.S. to southern Mexico and then carried over land by Mexican officials to the border with Guatemala.