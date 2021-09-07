French doctors demand protection from death threats at work

AP National

ELAINE GANLEY

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French doctors and scientists are calling on authorities to take action against the insults and threats — including death threats — that many have received during the coronavirus pandemic. The doctors said they fear that someone from the world of conspiracy theories will take action, not just against them but against other medical professionals. “It’s months that some of us are receiving, regularly, death threats,” said Jerome Marty, a physician who heads a union for private practice doctors. Threats come via social networks, telephone or the post, he said. Those targeted claim the threats come from ‘manipulated’ individuals.