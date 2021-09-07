Environmental groups call for postponement of climate talks

AP National

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A coalition of environmental groups is calling for this year’s COP26 climate summit in Glasgow to be postponed. They are arguing that too little has been done to ensure the safety of participants amid the continuing threat from COVID-19. The coalition is called the Climate Action Network and it includes more than 1,500 organizations in 130 countries. It said Tuesday that there is a risk many government delegates, civil society campaigners and journalists from developing countries may be unable to attend because of travel restrictions. The U.N. climate conference is scheduled for early November.