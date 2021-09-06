Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ dead at 54

AP National

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and ANDREW DALTON

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Michael K. Williams, who played the beloved character Omar Little on “The Wire,” has died. New York City police say Williams was found dead Monday afternoon at his apartment in Brooklyn. He was 54. Williams created one of the most memorable characters in TV history on the HBO series that ran from 2002 to 2008. Little was a robber of drug dealers who lived by a strict moral code and delivered some of the show’s most famous quotes, including, “All in the game.” The Brooklyn-born Williams also appeared in the HBO series “Boardwalk Empire” and “Lovecraft Country.”