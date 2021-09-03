Gov. Newsom calls GOP rivals ‘anti-vax,’ but are they?

AP National

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and MICHAEL R. BLOOD

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has been attacking his Republican rivals as “anti-vax” as he looks to keep his job in a recall election. He has framed the Sept. 14 election as a life-or-death decision. Newsom says if he’s replaced by one of the Republicans, then COVID cases will soar and so will deaths. Newsom, however, is taking liberties with his characterization. The top GOP candidates -– Larry Elder, Kevin Faulconer, Kevin Kiley and John Cox -– that he says are anti-vax all say they have been vaccinated. All also have said people should get the shot if they wish but that government shouldn’t force them. However, some also have at times shared misinformation about coronavirus and vaccines.