Greek officials say shot migrant found at border with Turkey

AP National

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say police patrolling the northeastern land border with Turkey have found a migrant with a gunshot wound to the leg who was believed to have crossed into Greece illegally. Police said Thursday the 25-year-old Syrian man had used a plastic boat to cross a river that runs along the border. He had a gunshot wound in the thigh, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. It was not immediately clear who had shot him.