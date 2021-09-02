EXPLAINER: Why Poland wants state of emergency near border

AP National

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has signed a declaration calling for a 30-day state of emergency in areas along the country’s border with Belarus to stop migrant crossings. Parliament is expected to approve the move on Monday. In that case, Poland will become the third European Union member to impose a state of emergency in areas bordering Belarus — after Lithuania and Latvia did the same earlier this summer. The standoff on the EU’s eastern border has caught up would-be asylum seekers — including a group now trapped between Polish and Belarusian border guards.