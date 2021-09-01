Lil Nas X honored by anti-suicide group The Trevor Project

AP National

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Lil Nas X has been awarded the inaugural Suicide Prevention Advocate of the Year Award from the advocacy group The Trevor Project. The Trevor Project is a nonprofit dedicated to suicide prevention and crisis intervention for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning young people. The group cited Lil Nas X’s “openness about struggling with his sexuality and suicidal ideation, his continued advocacy around mental health issues, and his unapologetic celebration of his queer identity.” The Trevor Project’s national survey on LGBTQ youth mental health in 2021 found that 42% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year.