German police arrest man in killings of his wife and child

AP National

BERLIN (AP) — Police in eastern Germany have arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of killing his wife and young child. City police in Zwickau said Wednesday that the German citizen went to the emergency department of a local hospital overnight and told summoned officers that he had harmed his family. Police later found his 43-year-old wife and 3-year-old child dead at the man’s home. Human rights activists say more than 10 women are killed by their partners or ex-partners in Germany each month. Prosecutors in the northern town of Lueneburg said Wednesday they have indicted a 34-year-old man on three counts of murder for allegedly killing his partner and her two children in May.