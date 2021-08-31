Pilots’ union sues Southwest over changes made in pandemic

AP National

DALLAS (AP) — The pilots’ union is suing Southwest Airlines, saying that rules the airline put into place before and during the pandemic have changed pay rates and working conditions its members. The union says that violates federal law because any changes in working conditions should be negotiated between Southwest and the union. The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association filed the lawsuit Monday in federal district court in Dallas, where Southwest is based. The lawsuit is the latest evidence of rising tension between Southwest and labor unions, which represent more than 80% of the airline’s employees.