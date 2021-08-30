Turkish, UAE leaders talk on phone as tensions seem to ease

AP National

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Turkish president the United Arab Emirates’ de-facto leader have spoken by telephone, in a sign of easing tensions between the countries. The two discussed their countries’ relations and regional issues, according to a statement from the Turkish presidency late Monday. The statement did not say when the conversation took place. The UAE’s state-run news agency said the leaders “reviewed the prospects of reinforcing the relations between the two nations in a way that serves their common interests and their two peoples.” The call came two weeks after Erdogan hosted a top UAE security official and discussed investment in Turkey.