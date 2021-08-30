Jesse Jackson’s wife out of ICU, still on oxygen for COVID

AP National

CHICAGO (AP) — Family members say the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s wife has been moved from intensive care back into a regular room at the Chicago hospital where she’s being treated for COVID-19. Jonathan Jackson, one of the couple’s five children, said in a statement Monday that their 77-year-old mother, Jacqueline, remains at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she “continues to receive oxygen.” Rev. Jackson, a famed civil rights leader and former presidential candidate, was transferred last week to a hospital focused on physical rehabilitation after receiving treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection. The couple, who have been married nearly 60 years, were admitted on Aug. 21.