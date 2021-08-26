WHO: COVID-19 vaccination triples in Africa but still low

AP National

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The Africa director of the World Health Organization says the continent was able to triple its COVID-19 vaccination rate over the past week, helped by growing numbers of donations of doses from developed countries. Matshidiso Moeti said 13 million doses were administered in the past week, three times more than the number of shots given in the previous week. Still only 2.4% of Africans are fully vaccinated and the WHO said getting that figure even to 10% remains “a very daunting task.” Moeti told reporters on Thursday that the continent saw 248,000 new confirmed cases over the past week, with at least 28 countries seeing a surge in infections driven by the delta variant.