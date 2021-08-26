Replica of Swedish 18th century trading ship to sail to Asia

AP National

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Her cannons firing a powerful salute, a full-size replica of an 18th century armed merchant ship has sailed into port at the Swedish capital, ahead of a voyage to Asia early next year. Drawing crowds in every port she visits, the nearly 60-meter (197-feet) long Götheborg of Sweden is billed the world’s largest operational wooden sailing vessel and will be used to promote Swedish businesses and culture, and advocate for sustainability. In 1745, the original Götheborg ran aground and sank just outside her home port of Goteborg at the end of her third round trip to China. More than 130 men were on board, and all survived. The vessel’s wreckage was found in 1984, triggering the idea of a replica.