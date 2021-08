Explainer: How dangerous is Afghanistan’s Islamic State?

AP National

By KATHY GANNON and ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

The Islamic State offshoot that Americans blame for Thursday’s deadly suicide attacks outside the Kabul airport got its start six years ago with several hundred fighters who regarded the Taliban as too moderate. The group known as Islamic State Khorasan formed along the mountain border of Pakistan and Afghanistan. It has now survived intensive targeting by U.S.-led forces and by Pakistan to emerge as the greatest risk as the United States and others withdraw from Afghanistan. It also poses a global threat. Even before Thursday’s deadly attacks, Western governments had raised urgent warnings about the threat of attacks by the IS militants.