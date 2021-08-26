Diane Warren assembled superstar debut album during lockdown

AP National

By SIAN WATSON

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — After a wildly successful career as a songwriter, the pandemic prompted Diane Warren to try a different approach to music. The result is her debut album, out Friday, that includes collaborations with friends old and new, including Celine Dion, John Legend, Ty Dolla Sign plus a bringing together of rapper G-Eazy and guitar legend Santana. One benefit of lockdown: others were readily available via Zoom to work on songs for “Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1.″ Warren is a Grammy winner for 1988′s “Nothing’s Going to Stop Us Now,” has penned global hits such as “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” for Aerosmith and “Un-Break My Heart” for Toni Braxton.