Local citizen scientists map genetics of Darwin’s Galapagos

AP National

By GONZALO SOLANO

Associated Press

SAN CRISTOBAL ISLAND, Galapagos (AP) — An innovative project in the remote Galapagos islands has turned dozens of local inhabitants into citizen scientists at a moment when the pandemic has dried up tourist income. The participants have been hired and trained to sample the genetic diversity in the small island chain that famously inspired Charles Darwin in his description of evolution. They gather, prepare and process tiny samples in DNA sequencing machines. That is creating a catalogue of thousands of species, some local and others imported. They can be compared with similar samples from around the world.