Rev Jesse Jackson and wife remain hospitalized for COVID-19

AP National

CHICAGO (AP) — Family members say the Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline continue to be monitored by physicians at a Chicago hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. In a statement issued Monday, one of the Jacksons’ sons, Jonathan, says his parents’ status remains unchanged from a day earlier. That’s when he said they were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, in part, because of their age and that they were responding positively to treatments. Jackson, a civil rights leader, is 79 and Jacqueline is 77. Jesse Jackson has been vaccinated. His wife’s vaccination status was unclear.