Afghanistan flag to be displayed in Paralympic ceremony

AP National

TOKYO (AP) — The Afghanistan flag will be displayed in Tuesday’s opening ceremony of the Paralympics even though the country’s athletes were not able to get to Tokyo to compete. The president of the International Paralympic Committee says it will done as be a “sign of solidarity.” IPC President Andrew Parsons says a representative of the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees will carry the flag in the National Stadium during the opening ceremony. It’s the same stadium where the opening of the Olympics took place on July 23.