Haitian gang boss offers to help in quake relief efforts

AP National

By EVENS SANON and MARKO ALVAREZ

Associated Press

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — One of Haiti’s most powerful crime bosses says his gangs have reached a truce and he is offering to assist in relief efforts in the southwestern region devastated by an earthquake. If that proves to be true, it might allow an acceleration of relief efforts, which have been disrupted by the looting of aid trucks and other disorder. As that offer was posed Sunday on Facebook, Haitians resumed religious services in or outside damaged churches, sometimes for the first time since the devastating Aug. 14 quake. The country’s Civil Protection Agency also raised the disaster’s death toll to 2,207.