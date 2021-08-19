Ex-Arizona state senator accused of molestation indicted

AP National

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona state senator who resigned after being arrested early this month on child molestation charges has been indicted. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced the indictment against Democrat Tony Navarrete on Thursday. He has denied the charges. The indictment charges Navarrete with six felony counts related to sexual contact he’s accused of having with a boy and another felony for alleged acts with a second boy. The now-16-year-old boy told Phoenix Police detectives that Navarrete had molested him starting when he was 12 or 13 years old and continuing until he was 15.