2 dead, 20 missing in North Carolina county flooded by Fred

AP National

By BRYAN ANDERSON

Associated Press/Report for America

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have found two people dead and about 20 remain missing in Haywood County in floods caused by Tropical Storm Fred. Now as a post-tropical cyclone, Fred is drenching New York and New England. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Henri is sending dangerous swells onto East Coast beaches and is expected to become a hurricane as it approaches the northeastern U.S. early next week. More than 200 people searched flooded areas in western North Carolina along the Pigeon River. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper planned to join Haywood County officials Thursday afternoon to survey the flood damage. Farther north, about 10 families evacuated their homes in the rural town of Western in central New York as waters rose.