EXPLAINER: Texas Democrats and threat of arrest over holdout

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Democrats who fled the state a month ago to block a new voting bill still haven’t returned to the state Capitol. The holdout by Democrats stretched into a 38th consecutive day Wednesday, and Republicans are confronting how far they’ll go to end the standoff. This week, the Texas Supreme Court ruled the law allows for arresting Democrats and physically forcing them back. But Republican leaders have so far been reluctant to go that route.