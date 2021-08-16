Video shows desperate Afghans climbing US jet to escape

AP National

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — It’s video footage that could become some of the defining images of the fall of Kabul: Afghans desperate to escape the Taliban takeover clung to the side of a departing U.S. military jet as it rolled down the tarmac Monday. Some some of them apparently fell to their death as the aircraft gained altitude. U.S. authorities say that all told, at least seven people died during the chaotic evacuation at the Kabul airport, including several who fell from a military jet. On video apparently of the same aircraft taken from a distance, people can be heard saying, “Look, one fell” and then, “Ohhh, another also fell.”