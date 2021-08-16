Sudan leaders visit border area amid tensions with Ethiopia

AP National

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese leaders have visited a disputed area along the country’s eastern borders with Ethiopia. The visit to al-Fashaqa area comes amid growing tensions between the two East African nations. Khartoum has last week recalled home its envoy in Addis Ababa. The decades-long border dispute between Sudan and Ethiopia centers on large swaths of agricultural land Sudan says are within its borders in the al-Fashaqa area. The two nations have held rounds of talks to settle the dispute, but have not made progress. Ethiopia now accuses Sudan of taking advantage of the conflict that erupted in November in Tigray, a war that threatens to destabilize the entire Horn of Africa.